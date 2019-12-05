RBI maintains repo rate at 5.15%. These are the highlights from the MPC meeting
Updated : December 05, 2019 12:00 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India in its last bi-monthly monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday has maintained the key repo rate at 5.15 percent while keeping its policy stance as "accommodative."
The RBI's decision comes against the wider expectation of a rate cut.
The MPC was led by the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and all six members voted in favour of the decision.
