RBI maintains repo rate at 5.15%. These are the highlights from the MPC meeting

The Reserve Bank of India in its last bi-monthly monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday has maintained the key repo rate at 5.15 percent while keeping its policy stance as "accommodative." The RBI's decision comes against the wider expectation of a rate cut. The current 5.15 percent rate is the lowest in nine years. The MPC was led by the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and all six members voted in favour of the decision.

Indian economy has been undergoing a slowdown with the second quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth coming in at 4.5 percent, the lowest in six years, raising hopes for a rate cut in a bid to spur growth but it didn't come.

These are the highlights from the RBI MPC:

RBI leaves repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent

MPC maintains policy stance at “accommodative”

FY20 GDP growth forecast cut sharply to 5 percent from 6.1 percent projected earlier

2H FY20 GDP growth seen at 4.9-5.5 percent versus 6.6-7.2 percent projected earlier

1H FY21 GDP growth seen at 5.9-6.3 percent

CPI forecast for 2H FY20 revised to 5.1-4.7 percent from 3.5-3.7 percent earlier

CPI forecast for 1H FY21 at 4.0-3.8 percent with risk evenly balanced

MPC recognises that there is monetary policy space for future action

All six MPC members voted in favour of the decision

MPC on growth

High frequency indicators suggest domestic, external demand conditions remained weak

RBI’s business expectations index survey indicates marginal pickup in business sentiments in Q4

Monetary easing since Feb, govt measures expected to revive sentiment and spur domestic demand

Improved monetary transmission, quick resolution of global trade tensions possible upsides to growth projections

Delay in revival of domestic demand, further slowdown in global economic activity, geo-political tensions downside risks

MPC on inflation

Upsurge in vegetable prices likely to continue in immediate months

Pick-up in arrivals from late kharif season, govt measures should help soften vegetables prices by Feb 2020

Incipient price pressures seen in other food items such as milk, pulses, and sugar likely to be sustained

Both three-month and one-year ahead inflation expectations of households have

Domestic financial markets have exhibited volatility

Domestic demand has slowed down, reflected in the softening of inflation excluding food and fuel

Crude oil prices expected to remain range bound, barring any supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions

MPC on economic outlook

Economic activity has weakened further, output gap remains negative

Data on corporate finance, projects sanctioned suggest early signs of recovery in investment activity

Sustainability of early investment activity needs to be watched closely

Addressing impediments which are holding back investments needed

Introduction of external benchmarks expected to strengthen monetary transmission

Need for greater flexibility in adjustment in interest rates on small saving schemes

Inflation likely to moderate below target by Q2 FY21

Prudent to carefully monitor incoming data to gain clarity on the inflation outlook

Statement on developmental and regulatory policies (Non policy)

Proposed to amend exposure norms regulatory guidelines relating to UCBs (urban co-operative banks)

UCBs with assets of Rs 500 crore and above to be brought under the CRILC reporting framework

RBI to prescribe a comprehensive cyber security framework for the UCBs