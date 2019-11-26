#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

RBI likely to cut repo rates by 25 bps, but still no respite for economy: Reuters poll

Updated : November 26, 2019 01:20 PM IST

RBI would cut its repo rate for the sixth time in a row by 25 basis points to 4.90 percent at its December 3-5 meeting, according to Reuters poll
The economists forecast that these reductions would either marginally boost the economy or have no impact.
RBI likely to cut repo rates by 25 bps, but still no respite for economy: Reuters poll
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

FASTags to become mandatory from December 1. Everything you need to know

FASTags to become mandatory from December 1. Everything you need to know

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

India continues to be world's 3rd largest startup hub, adds 1,300 startups this year

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Paytm says it has raised $1 billion from Softbank, Ant and other investors

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV