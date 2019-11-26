RBI likely to cut repo rates by 25 bps, but still no respite for economy: Reuters poll
Updated : November 26, 2019 01:20 PM IST
RBI would cut its repo rate for the sixth time in a row by 25 basis points to 4.90 percent at its December 3-5 meeting, according to Reuters poll
The economists forecast that these reductions would either marginally boost the economy or have no impact.
