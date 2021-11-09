RBI lifts restrictions on Diners Club International; allows onboarding of new customers

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday lifted restrictions on Diners Club International and allowed it to onboard new domestic customers. The restrictions have been lifted with immediate effect, the central bank said in a statement.

"In view of the satisfactory compliance demonstrated by Diners Club International Ltd. with the RBI circular...on Storage of Payment System Data, the restrictions imposed, vide order dated April 23, 2021, on on-boarding of fresh domestic customers have been lifted with immediate effect," the RBI said.