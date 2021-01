Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday released the January 2021 issue of its monthly bulletin and said that India's recovery may overtake most projections.

"Nowcast model estimates Q3 real GDP growth at 0.1 percent, as expected in December issue. India has so far succeeded in ducking the second wave of COVID-19," it added.

Central govt expenditure surged 48.3 percent YoY in November 2020

Growth in capital expenditure turned positive during October 2020 after 8 months of contraction

Merchandise imports finally emerged out of contraction over 9 months, grew 7.6 percent YoY in December

Bank credit demand has increased above 6 percent reversing a 5-month stretch of sub-6 percent growth