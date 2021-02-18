RBI issues directions for housing finance companies Updated : February 18, 2021 08:12 AM IST The RBI issued a Master Direction-Non-Banking Financial Company-Housing Finance Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2021, on Wednesday. As per the definition, an HFC is an NBFC whose financial assets, in the business of providing finance for housing, constitute at least 60 percent of its total assets. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply