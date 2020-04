The Reserve Bank of India has flagged concerns over economic growth due to the outbreak of coronavirus outbreak saying that the pandemic, accompanying lockdowns and expected contractions in global output for 2020 will weigh heavily on growth outlook.

"COVID-19 hangs over the future, like a spectre," the RBI warned in its latest Monetary Policy Report.

The actual outturn would depend on the speed with which outbreak is contained and economic activity returns to normalcy, the central bank said.

Further, the RBI expects the monetary and liquidity measures taken by it and fiscal measures by the government to mitigate the adverse impact on demand.

The central bank did not provide forecast for India's GDP growth amid highly fluid circumstances while awaiting a clear fix on intensity, spread, duration of COVID-19.

RBI expects the global economy to slump into recession in 2020.

The RBI Monetary Policy Report also expects that if INR depreciates by 5 percent from the baseline, inflation could edge up by around 20 bps while GDP growth could be higher by around 15 bps through increased net exports.

"In contrast, should COVID-19 normalize quickly, strong capital flows could revive. An appreciation of the INR by 5 percent could moderate inflation by around 20 bps and GDP growth by around 15 bps vis-à-vis the baseline," the report said.

It noted that the outlook for domestic growth looked up prior to outbreak of COVID-19 but the pandemic drastically altered this outlook.

Further, a sharp reduction in international crude oil prices, if sustained, could improve India's terms of trade, the RBI Monetary Policy Report said.

However, the gains from terms of trade are not expected to offset the drag from the shutdown and loss of external demand.