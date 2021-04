The Reserve Bank of India has emerged as the Spider-Man of the day. With one announcement it has brought the mojo back into financial markets and at least temporarily shown that the government's massive borrowing will go through without a glitch.

Twenty-four hours ago, no one would have believed that such a feel-good sentiment was even possible. Ever since the budget announced a 12 lakh crore gross borrowing programme, bond yields have only been rising as dealers stared at imminent mark-to-market losses. Higher crude and commodity prices and soaring US yields add to the helplessness.

Around 24 hours ago every economist wondered whether and how the RBI could talk up the bond market.

And today, RBI brilliantly silenced sceptics. It announced a government securities acquisition programme -- or G-SAP. A smart way of telling the banks, "I will definitely buy the bonds that you buy from the government." To add credibility it gave a number and a date - we will buy Rs 25,000 crore bonds on April 15 and Rs 1 lakh crore by June 30. No conditions attached.

Some call it an Indian QE (quantitative easing - the name given to the US Feds bond buying programme). Others say it is an OMO calendar in a different name. The RBI has always been doing OMOs or Open Market Purchases of bonds. But these didn't mollify the market because there was no guarantee when RBI would buy or how much. The G-SAP comes with these guarantees.

Thanks to this stunning announcement, the market didn't notice two other relatively hawkish points in the otherwise status quo policy. The RBI has marginally pushed up its inflation forecast for FY22 (for H1 to 5.2% from the5-5.2% earlier; and to 4.4% for Q3 from the earlier 4.3%). More important it has dropped the duration of its forward guidance. In February it promised to remain accommodative in FY21 and into FY22. Now there is no mention of time. The statement merely says RBI will remain accommodative until growth is durable and sustainable.

But the market has overlooked these two points, enthralled as it is by the brand new guaranteed bond-buying programme.

So is this nirvana? Clearly not. While the sun is shining and the birds are singing and the bonds and stocks are surging, the clouds appear in the distance.

Cloud No 1: Is the central bank playing with fire when it comes to inflation? Commodity prices are surging globally. The global combo of fiscal and monetary stimulus can drive inflation further and faster. At home, core inflation has been over 5.5 percent for six months and is climbing. Is it okay to pour the paraffin of even more printed money into this inflationary fire? Will we, like after 2010, head into double digit inflation in a few years.

Cloud No 2: Real interest rates have been negative for over a year now and its looks set to be that way for a year more. Will households begin to save less or save in gold or other physical assets?

Cloud No 3: At some point can the world lose faith in the rupee over worries of too much money being printed, too big a fiscal deficit and too much inflation.

To be sure one can imagine more demons. But if RBI can act swiftly to add liquidity in the face of a one-in-a-century pandemic, surely it can be equally nimble in squeezing out the excess, when financial instability rears its head.