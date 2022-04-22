RBI imposes Rs 36 lakh fine on Central Bank of India for violating customer protection norms

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday that it has fined public sector lender Central Bank of India Rs 36 lakh for violating customer protection guidelines. In an order dated April 18, 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 36 lakh on the Central Bank of India for non-compliance with certain directions on 'Customer Protection – Limiting Liability of Customers in Unauthorized Electronic Banking Transactions,' according to RBI.

Reserve Bank on Friday said it has imposed a fine of Rs 36 lakh on public sector lender Central Bank of India for violating norms on customer protection.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), by an order dated April 18, 2022, has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 36 lakh on Central Bank of India for non-compliance with certain directions on ’Customer Protection – limiting liability of customers in unauthorised electronic banking transactions’, RBI said in a release.
This penalty has been imposed under the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the regulator said. "This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," it added.
Also read:
RBI prohibits issuance of unsolicited cards or upgradation without consent
RBI had conducted a statutory inspection for supervisory evaluation of the bank with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2020.
It revealed non-compliance with the relevant directions to the extent the bank failed to credit (shadow reversal) the amount involved in the unauthorised electronic transaction to the customer’s account within 10 working days from the date of notification by the customer, RBI said.
The regulator said it had sent a notice to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for failure to comply with the said directions.
"After considering the bank’s reply to the notice, oral submissions made in the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by it, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charge of non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions were substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, to the extent of non-compliance with such directions," said the release.
Also read: RBI slaps penalty of Rs 17.6 lakh on Manappuram Finance for violation of various guidelines
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
Tags
Previous Article

Govt opens 6-month window for sugar mills to submit ethanol proposals

Next Article

Rajiv Kumar resigns as NITI Aayog vice chairman, Suman K Bery to take over from May 1