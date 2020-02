The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its February policy announced on Thursday, maintained status quo on key rates in a widely expected move. In its sixth and final policy for the current fiscal, the central bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent due to higher inflation. It revised the inflation forecast but kept GDP growth projection for FY20 unchanged.

However, the highlight was the non-policy announcements which included certain relief measures for the real estate and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.

"Budget Part II was delivered by RBI in the form of lowering costs to MSMEs and bringing some life into realty wherein loans to the commercial sector will be considered as standard... Although interest rates have maintained a status quo, it has smartly lubricated the slower moving parts of the economy," Jimeet Modi, founder and CEO at Samco Securities, said.

Most brokerages as well lauded this move but do not see any rate cut in the immediate future due to high inflation.

Morgan Stanley, in a report post policy announcement, said that it sees the scope of some easing (15-25 bps) after inflation declines in H2FY21 and expects inflation to remain above the 7 percent mark over the next 2-3 months.

Deutsche Bank also noted that the RBI is not done with easing but will wait for an appropriate time to ease repo rate. It sees room for 1 last 25 bps rate cut in August, by which CPI inflation is expected to be under control.

JPMorgan also expects more easing but inflation dynamics will determine the time, it said. It sees MPC commentary as guidance for more rate cuts on the anvil.