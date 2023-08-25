RBI holds meeting with large NBFCs, cautions them to avoid complacency during good times

The Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Shaktikanta Das on Friday convened a meeting with the Managing Directors (MDs) and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of prominent Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) in Mumbai, cautioning them against complacency during favorable market conditions, even as he lauded their sustained growth in the recent past, as reported by CNBC-TV18.

Today’s meeting aimed to fortify the financial health and operational robustness of these entities, which collectively represent around half of the total assets within the NBFC and HFC sectors.

Present at the meeting were Deputy Governors, M Rajeshwar Rao and Swaminathan J, and the MD of the National Housing Bank (NHB), S K Hota, as well as several senior officials from the RBI. The discussion delved into several critical aspects of the NBFC and HFC landscape.

In a statement released by RBI after the meeting, the Governor applauded the NBFCs and HFCs for their marked enhancements in financial stability and operational resilience in recent times. He acknowledged the pivotal role these institutions play in extending credit to previously underserved and unbanked regions. However, the Governor cautioned against complacency during favourable market conditions, stressing the need for sustained vigilance.

A central theme of the meeting revolved around the reinforcement of governance standards and assurance mechanisms. The Governor underscored the necessity of bolstering compliance protocols, risk management practices, and internal audit procedures within these financial entities.

Among the topics addressed were strategies for diversifying funding sources for NBFCs and HFCs, aiming to reduce their overreliance on bank borrowings. The potential risks stemming from rapid credit expansion in the retail segment, particularly in unsecured lending, were also examined. Additionally, the leaders discussed the prioritization of upgrading IT systems and cybersecurity measures to preempt cyber threats.

The meeting called for strengthening of balance sheets through improved provisioning coverage. The participants emphasised the importance of monitoring stressed assets and mitigating potential slippages. Liquidity and asset-liability management were underlined as crucial components of maintaining financial stability.

Transparent and reasonable pricing of credit products, aligned with the Fair Practices Code, was another focal point of the discussion. This included a renewed commitment to a robust grievance redress mechanism that ensures consumer protection and trust.