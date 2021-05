Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday announced relief measures for small businesses, individuals, and micro, small & medium enterprises that are hit by the second wave of COVID-19. Over 3 lakh daily cases and more than 3000 fatalities are being recorded for over a week.

Das said that small finance banks will be permitted to lend to small MFIs with asset size of Rs 500 crore, upto till March 31'2022. He said the most vulnerable category of borrowers are small borrowers, MSMEs in the current environment.

He added that individuals, small businesses, MSMEs with exposure of upto Rs 25 crore who have not availed OTR (one-time restructuring) will be eligible for Resolution framework 2.0. The borrowers must be standard as on March 31,2021 to be eligible for Resolution framework 2.0.

Das said that India had flattened the infection curve in March 2021 but new mutants of the virus have emerged. He said that it was necessary to support livelihoods and storing normalcy in education, workplace. He added that wide-ranging and swift actions were needed against the spread of the second wave to return to normalcy and sound health.