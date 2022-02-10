RBI Guv calls for 'continued policy support' despite improved inflation outlook

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das during the monetary policy announcement on Thursday called for "continued policy support" despite a better inflation forecast.

The MPC noted that inflation is likely to moderate in H1:2022-23 and move closer to the target rate thereafter, providing room to remain accommodative.

Timely and apposite supply-side measures from the Government have substantially helped contain inflationary pressures, said Das.

Also Read:

"The potential pick up of input costs is a contingent risk, especially if international crude oil prices remain elevated. The pace of the domestic recovery is catching up with pre-pandemic trends, but private consumption is still lagging. COVID-19 continues to impart some uncertainty to the future outlook," he added.

Accordingly, the MPC judges that the ongoing domestic recovery is still incomplete and needs continued policy support.

"It is in this context that the MPC has decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and to continue with an accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward," Das said.

RBI retained the CPI inflation forecast for FY22 at 5.3 percent with Q4 FY22 at 5.7 percent due to unfavourable base effects.

CPI for FY23 is projected at 4.5 percent, with Q1FY23 at 4.9 percent, Q2 at 5 percent, Q3 at 4 percent, Q4 at 4.2 percent, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das .