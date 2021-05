The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that the inflation for the rest of the year will be influenced by COVID-19 restrictions.

"I do not see any wide variation from our earlier inflation estimate," he said.

"CPI inflation is dubbed to 5.5 percent in March 2021 from 5.0 percent in February, on the back of a pick-up in food and fuel inflation," he added.

"Core inflation remained elevated. Price pressure in pulses and edible oil remain. Normal southwest monsoon should help contain food prices," Das added.

