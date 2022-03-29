RBI Grade B officers recruitment: How to apply, eligibility, important dates & fees

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a notice to start the recruitment process for Grade B officers' posts. It has notified vacancies for Grade B officer posts: 238 officers in Grade B (DR), general; 31 Grade B (DR), DEPR; and 25 Grade B (DR), DSIM. Applications will be accepted till 6 pm on April 18. Candidates will be able to apply on the RBI’s official website and the selection will be done via a two-tier exam.

The first phase will be held on May 28, 2022. Candidates who qualify after the first exam will be eligible to appear for the second exam scheduled for June 25, 2022.

RBI recruitment 2022: Important dates

RBI Grade B and Grade A registration dates: March 28, 2022 to April 18, 2022.

RBI Grade B general officer exam date (paper I): May 28, 2022.

RBI Grade B general officer exam date (paper II): June 25, 2022.

RBI Grade B officer DEPR & DSIM (paper I) date: July 2, 2022.

RBI Grade B officer DEPR & DSIM (paper II) date: August 6, 2022.

How to apply for RBI recruitment?

Eligible candidates can apply online for group B posts on the official website of the RBI.

After clicking on the ‘RBI Grade B’ link displayed on the website, it will redirect to the ‘apply online’ link.

Once all the relevant information like basic details, photo and signature, uploading of documents are done and submitted, the candidates will need to pay the application fee.

Once the application fee is paid, the candidates can download and print the application form for future reference.

RBI recruitment 2022 application fee:

Grade B

SC/ST/PWD: Rs 100

Gen/OBC/EWS: Rs 850

Grade A

Gen/OBC/EWS: Rs 600

RBI Grade B officers recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The minimum age to apply for the posts is 21 years and the maximum age is below 30 years, as of January 1, 2022.

Education: For general recruitment, candidates need to obtain a graduation degree with at least 60 percent marks.

For DISM and DEPR departments, candidates need a master’s degree with at least 55 percent marks.