RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das speech: Top 10 takeaways

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee is set to raise the repo rate at the end of its June bi-monthly policy meet shortly amid soaring inflation and global macro headwinds. A majority of respondents to a CNBC-TV18 poll see a percentage point hike in the repo rate in today's policy decision itself.

More rate hikes are likely in the coming months and this is something Governor Das himself has said: "expectation of rate hike is a no brainer".

A 50 basis point hike in repo rate (the rate at which RBI lends to banks) today will take it from the current 4.40 percent to 4.90 percent.

Last month the RBI had hiked the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 50 bps to 4.50 percent, to withdraw Rs 87,000 crores of excess liquidity in the system.

Economists believe a further hike cannot be ruled out, but for now, most expect no change in the CRR.

Consumer price inflation (CPI), which RBI factors in while arriving at its monetary policy, has been increasing for seven straight months and is now at an 8-year high of 7.79 percent. This is mainly on account of surging commodity prices thanks to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Seven out of ten economists polled said RBI could raise the average CPI forecast for FY23 to about 6.5 percent from 5.7 percent currently.

The GDP forecast may be left unchanged at 7.2 percent, given the better than expected Q4 print on the back of a lower base.

—The story will be updated with more details shortly