Economy
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das says monetary policy has limits; fiscal steps needed to push demand
Updated : January 24, 2020 09:59 PM IST
Food processing, tourism, e-commerce, and startups are some of the areas that can push growth, Shaktikanta Das said.
RBI governor also suggested that states should enhance their capital expenditure, which has multiplier effect.
Shaktikanta Das said said financial stability has emerged as a key consideration of monetary policy.
