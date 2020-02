The Monetary Policy Framework and the Monetary Policy Committee have been in action for over three years now. In 2016, the government amended the RBI Act and wrote into the statute a new monetary policy framework. Under this framework, it mandated that the Reserve Bank of India along with the monetary policy committee should keep inflation at 4 percent -/+ 2 percentage points. This mandate was for five years, and it will come up for review in March 2021. Meanwhile, the term of the of the MPC's external members, who were appointed in 2016, comes to an end in September 2020. The members can’t be reappointed for a second term.

Given that both the mandate and the members soon complete a term, it’s an opportune time to review the functioning of the framework. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has said exactly that. Speaking to reporters after the RBI board meeting in Delhi on Saturday, he said, "Internally we are reviewing; we are analysing how MPC framework has worked since it’s been in operation, if required we will have a discussion and a dialogue with the government."

Firstly, it is welcome that the RBI is doing an internal review, and not the government that has ordered one. This is in the fitness of things. It was the RBI which set up the Urjit Patel Committee that recommended inflation targeting, the Monetary Policy Framework and the institution of the committee. It is only fair that the review too should come from the RBI.

Secondly, for the past several months governor Das has been pointing out that the RBI’s primary mandate is financial stability. He has openly raised the issue if it must be formally made the central bank’s mandate. A review could be an opportune time to ponder over whether financial stability needs to be included as a mandate of the MPC as well. Even if there cannot be defined targets to measure financial stability, the MPC can be mandated to consider the angle. The Financial Stability and Development Council could be asked to give a note to the MPC for its consideration.

Thirdly, an important angle of stability that is falling outside the purview of the MPC is the external sector. There have been occasions during these past three and a half years when the RBI's inflation targeting policy has led to an appreciation in the currency, which in turn may have impeded growth. This angle can be explicitly included.

Fourthly, the RBI itself is a microcosm of experience of the goings on in the financial markets. Including all the deputy governors as invitees to the MPC meetings can be one way of ensuring the stability angle is considered and debated. The DG in change of banking and of non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) supervision, and the one in charge of financial markets and currency can all be non-voting members of the MPC.

Finally, what should not be done: the review should not judge the inflation targeting framework and the MPC as an institution too hastily. True, inflation targeting was adopted by India when it was already waning in the developed economies, which is why the RBI insisted that theirs was “flexible” inflation targeting.

There is nevertheless criticism that the consumer price index (CPI) is getting outsized importance as an indicator. But the 4 percent anchor has nevertheless proved useful. It is the only tool that the MPC has to keep the government from fiscal profligacy.

Critics will argue that the fiscal deficit has gone overboard, despite the CPI anchor. The answer, I would argue, doesn’t lie in abolishing this anchor, but adding more. The framework may be enriched by adding multiple indicators like asset inflation, real effective exchange rate, credit off take, current account deficit, fiscal deficit, money supply and others.

The CPI can still be primus inter pares. To be sure, there are arguments to the contrary which is why governor Das’s decision to review the framework is a welcome one.