RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announces policy repo rate hike by 40 bps as inflation weighs

The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced that the Monetary Policy Committee has decided to hike lending rates by 40 bps to 4.40 percent.

The MPC has also decided to remain accommodative while focusing on withdrawal and thus a reversal of the rate action in 2020 which saw 75 bps shaved off after the global economy went into turmoil after the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Therefore, in line with this, the MPC has decided to increase the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 50 bps to 4.5 percent. According to CNBC-TV18 research, this hike will mean a withdrawal of around Rs 85,000 crore liquidity from the system.

"Liquidity conditions need to be modulated in line with policy stance, actions said Das adding,

"MPC decided to hold an off-cycle meeting to reassess the inflation-growth dynamics. There is a collateral risk of inflated inflation for a long time."

Subsequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) stands adjusted to 4.15 percent and marginal standing facility (MSF) to 4.65 percent,

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

The markets were in the red ahead of RBI presserThe RBI had kept its key lending rate at a record low, keeping the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent in the April monetary policy.

“It’s surprising and normally when this kind of an unscheduled statement by Governor, the natural suspicion is rate hike because the market is prying for a rate hike in the June meeting. Now that they are having the statement today, the first guess would be that this has to go for an intermittent hike,” said A Prasanna, Chief Economist, I-Sec PD.

The Indian bond market has been under pressure following the announcement. The 10-year bond yield (6.54%, 2032) that the market tracks, has risen above 7.2 percent from the previous day’s close of 7.12 percent.

Bond market experts believe, there might be an out-of-turn rate hike by RBI ahead of the Fed meet today, and, it might be negative for the bond market.

A rise in benchmark bond yields typically reflects falling demand for government securities, as investors move towards riskier investors such as equities.

The US Fed is expected to hike by 50 and then probably the Fed Chair is expected to signal another 50 bps in the next meeting.

"It is possible that the RBI and MPC decided to wait after the last inflation print to see how the war in Europe and the global commodity price situation evolves. And now it looks like there is no easy way out there. It doesn't look like these things will get resolved soon. And now the Fed is going to do 50 bps hikes. So maybe they wanted to get ahead of that," added Prasanna.

Market watchers across the world have their eye on the US Federal Reserve which is going to announce its rate decision later tonight. Almost all Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) policymakers who have spoken since the last meeting in March have indicated varying degrees of comfort with a 50 basis points (bps) hike.

The last time the RBI Governor made an unscheduled address was when the country was grappling with the COVID-19 crisis in 2020 and there was turmoil in the global markets.