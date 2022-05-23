RBI governor explains why he moved from fretting over growth to worrying about inflation

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, has explained the need to focus on inflation in the current market scenario and thus, "expectations of a rate hike (in the next policy) is a no-brainer."

The central bank is looking at normalising the liquidity situation in the economy over a multi-year time cycle, he said, adding, “Broadly, the RBI wants to raise repo rates in the next few meetings, at least in the next meeting."

Inflation is the major concern for the RBI currently, and Das explained the situation by giving an example of what is happening across the globe.

“Interest rates in almost every country today are negative, except Russia and Brazil. The target for inflation for advanced economies is about 2 percent. Except for Japan and one more country, all advanced economies have inflation of over 7 percent,” Das said.

The World Bank has come out with its food price index, which made it clear food prices will remain high.

"We will move towards positive real rates, but it is impossible to forecast how soon because of the evolving situation," said the governor.

There is a silver lining, too, for the economy, as private investment is showing signs of improvement.

"My sense is the government will maintain the fiscal deficit. The export sector continues to be very strong, imports have also picked up. An increased imports show that domestic demand is reviving, and we have high imports despite rising prices," said the RBI governor.

Eye on rupee

The governor also assured that the central bank was keeping a close eye on the forex market.

“Our stated position is to prevent excess volatility in the rupee. We have no specific target, but we will prevent excess volatility. The rupee is market-determined, but we will not allow a runaway depreciation of the rupee,” he said.

The CAD picture

When asked if the balance of payment would balloon for the government because of the rising inflation, Das said he did not expect a big jump in the current account deficit (CAD). “We are comfortably placed to finance the current account deficit,” he said.

Additionally, the monsoon forecast is looking good, which should help agriculture, said Das.