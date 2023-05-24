RBI governor expects FY23 GDP to be slightly above 7%, sticks with 6.5% estimate for ongoing fiscal

"I will not be surprised if the growth is slightly more than 7 percent," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das told industry leaders at the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Session 2023.

Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said India's economy is expected to grow 7 percent for FY23, and it has a possibility of growing further. "According to recent trends, I won't be surprised if the FY23 growth comes slightly above 7 percent," he said.

Das was speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Session 2023.

Das said that all the economic indicators of the fourth quarter of FY23 say that economic activity sustained momentum. "All the high-frequency indicators, around 70 of them, which we monitor at the RBI, the momentum was maintained in the fourth quarter," he said.

Talking about RBI's growth estimate of 6.5 percent for the ongoing fiscal year, Das said that the central bank reached upon the figure after a lot of internal analysis. He said international institutes such as the IMF gave lower projections such as 5.9 percent.

However, he said the central bank has derived confidence at this point looking at agriculture doing well, assuming a normal monsoon and the services sector outperforming. Das said the capital expenditure and infrastructure spending by the government had also picked up and there was evidence of revival of private investment as well. He said capacity utilisation in the manufacturing sector continues to be robust, and credit off-take in banks also remains quite resilient.

"This gives us the confidence that India should be able to record a growth close to 6.5 percent," he said.

However, he mentioned that the downside risks are geological uncertainties and the drag from merchandise exports because world trade seems to be contracting; on the agriculture front, is the El Niño forecast, "which we have to see if it happens and how intense it will be". El Niño is a weather pattern that causes increased heat and drought, impacting agriculture.

He said the RBI was monitoring statements from the IMD that there is evidence of a positive Indian Ocean dipole, which to some extent should be able to neutralise El Niño.

"This is an uncertainty that only time will tell if it affects our economy," he said.