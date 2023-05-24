RBI governor expects FY23 GDP to be slightly above 7%, sticks with 6.5% estimate for ongoing fiscal

"I will not be surprised if the growth is slightly more than 7 percent," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das told industry leaders at the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Session 2023.

Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said India's economy is expected to grow 7 percent for FY23, and it has a possibility of growing further. "According to recent trends, I won't be surprised if the FY23 growth comes slightly above 7 percent," he said.

Das was speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Session 2023.

Das said that all the economic indicators of the fourth quarter of FY23 say that economic activity sustained momentum. "All the high-frequency indicators, around 70 of them, which we monitor at the RBI, the momentum was maintained in the fourth quarter," he said.