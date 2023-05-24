English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsRBI governor expects FY23 GDP to be slightly above 7%, sticks with 6.5% estimate for ongoing fiscal

RBI governor expects FY23 GDP to be slightly above 7%, sticks with 6.5% estimate for ongoing fiscal

RBI governor expects FY23 GDP to be slightly above 7%, sticks with 6.5% estimate for ongoing fiscal
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 24, 2023 1:13:23 PM IST (Published)

"I will not be surprised if the growth is slightly more than 7 percent," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das told industry leaders at the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Session 2023. 

Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said India's economy is expected to grow 7 percent for FY23, and it has a possibility of growing further. "According to recent trends, I won't be surprised if the FY23 growth comes slightly above 7 percent," he said.

Das was speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry Annual Session 2023.
Das said that all the economic indicators of the fourth quarter of FY23 say that economic activity sustained momentum. "All the high-frequency indicators, around 70 of them, which we monitor at the RBI, the momentum was maintained in the fourth quarter," he said.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X