RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das cautions against inflation generalisation, expects softening from September

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Tuesday (September 5) highlighted the importance of vigilant inflation management and the need to prevent its generalisation, even as frequent supply shocks continue to impact the economy.

During a lecture at the Delhi School of Economics, he expressed optimism that inflation would ease starting in September.

Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) had eased to 4.8 percent in June 2023 from the peak of 7.8 percent in April 2022. It, however, surged to 7.4 percent in July, mainly on account of a spurt in vegetable prices, which have already started moderating.

Governor Das stressed the RBI's commitment to averting second-order effects, such as inflation's generalisation and persistence, which could have adverse consequences.

He cited recurring food price shocks as a potential risk to the anchoring of inflation expectations, a trend observed since September 2022. The timely and continued supply-side interventions by the government were acknowledged as crucial in limiting the severity and duration of such food price shocks.

In the face of these challenges, Governor Das emphasised the importance of remaining watchful for any threats to price stability and responding appropriately. The RBI's primary goal is to align inflation with the target of 4.0 percent.

The RBI has been mandated to maintain price stability, keeping in mind the objective of growth. Price stability has been numerically defined as maintaining a headline CPI inflation target of 4.0 percent with a tolerance band of +/- 2 percent.

Governor Das also commended the RBI's nimble and agile liquidity management, which has effectively responded to evolving economic circumstances.

He noted that supply shocks have become more frequent in recent years, underscoring their significant impact on inflation management and inflation expectation anchoring.

Governor Das cautioned against the risk of sustained high inflation de-anchoring inflation expectations, emphasising the importance of remaining vigilant and taking calibrated and timely steps to maintain expectations.

The RBI is prepared to undertake policy responses should these shocks show signs of persistence and generalization. In such a scenario, monetary policy's focus would shift towards containing second-round effects to ensure overall economic stability, he added.

Das noted that low and stable inflation helps households and businesses in planning for long-term savings and investments, which ultimately drive innovation, productivity and sustainable growth.

On the contrary, high and volatile inflation corrodes the economy by denting productivity and the long-term growth potential, he said, adding inflation also imposes a disproportionate burden on the poor.

