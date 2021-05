RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced an SLTRO for Small Finance Banks (SFB) in his surprise media briefing, which comes amid the raging second wave of COVID-19 in the country. The Central Bank will conduct a special 3-year long-term repo operation of Rs 10,000 crore at repo rate, he stated.

A limit of Rs 10 lakh per borrower has been set for the SFB scheme and the offer will be open till October 31, 2021. SFB on-lending to MFIs to be categorised as a priority sector, Das added.

The Governor also announced a term liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore for access to emergency health security. RBI is now focused on increasingly channelising its operations in grassroots levels, Das said.

He also noted that the RBI is monitoring the emerging developments; a normal monsoon outlook by the IMD will help sustain rural demand.

