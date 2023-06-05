The tall and short of it: Correlation between RBI Governors’ height and their effectiveness

State Bank of India’s research department recently did an interesting study which finds that shorter heighted Reserve Bank of India Governors have proved to be more effective than their taller counterparts. Governors with shorter heights scored better on nominal GDP growth, inflation control, facing crises and adverse global conditions.

Ah, the world of finance, where numbers and statistical equations reign supreme. In this realm of complex equations and financial wizardry, one might assume that height has no bearing on the decisions made by central bank governors. But hold on to your hats and briefcases, ladies and gentlemen, because we are about to present an elevation theory (pun absolutely intended) about our esteemed central bank governors that have scaled great heights!

This article is based on a report by State Bank of India (SBI) Economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh, and in the author’s own view, should be seen in a lighter vein, and not meant to be taken as a substantive finding of any sorts. We do not intend to imply any real correlation between the stature of central bankers and the direction of interest rates or their effectiveness in combating macro-economic headwinds.

With that said, let's dive into this lighthearted exploration of a supposed connection between height and monetary policy.

We've all heard of the phrase "standing tall," which suggests that height is often associated with confidence and authority. So, could it be that our vertically endowed central bank governors feel more empowered to make bold moves, like hiking or slashing interest rates? Perhaps they look down on economic turbulence (pun intended) and act with a greater sense of certainty?

On the other hand, the shorter governors might have to exert extra effort to make their voices heard. Maybe they're more inclined to adopt a cautious approach, lowering rates with greater frequency to ensure stability. After all, they have to "reach" for their desired impact.

State Bank of India ’s research department recently did an interesting study which finds that shorter heighted Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governors have proved to be more effective than their taller counterparts, and that forms the basis of this article. This comes after a similar lighthearted study in the US which found a correlation between the heights of the Fed Chair with rate hikes!

Consider "Tall Paul" Volcker as an example. This towering figure, standing at 6 feet 7 inches, served as a central banker and was renowned for his ability to combat inflation. During his tenure, he oversaw a remarkable increase in the Fed's benchmark funds rate, which rose from an average of 11.2 percent in 1979 to 20 percent by mid-1981.

In contrast, the more modestly sized Ben Bernanke, standing at 5 feet 8 inches, took charge and made significant changes to the funds rate. Starting from 5.25 percent in June 2006, he reduced it to nearly zero by the end of 2008, a level that persisted until December 2015.

So, back to India and our Reserve Bank of India. Here’s another reminder from SBI, dear reader, which states, “we do not actually believe that performance is determined by Height of the RBI Governor, but it is an interesting coincidence, shared on a humorous note.”

In general, SBI’s study shows that shorter central bank governors have been more effective in controlling inflation or supporting growth and facing macro headwinds than their taller counterparts. Who knew the drab world of economics and statistics could be full of delightful little surprises and unexpected quirks!

The Towering Titans…

Take the tallest of our recent RBI Governors, Raghuram Rajan, for instance. The 6-foot 1-inch-tall central banker scored a relatively low 85.6 overall on SBI’s index based on the four parameters, hiking interest rates by 75 basis points in his tenure and cutting them by another 150 bps then the 5-foot 9-inches tall Dr Subbarao scored lowest, but only because of extremely high inflation during this term so it can be treated as an exception.

Conversely, our current governor, the more average sized 5-feet and 6-inches Shaktikanta Das scored the highest at 108.1 on SBI’s index. Das has overseen steep rate cuts of 250 bps and rate hikes of another 250 bps during his term, performing the best among his peers at a 108.1 performance score overall, as per SBI’s research.

Das’ leadership also comes at a time when the world is going through unprecedented challenges. His steady leadership during challenging times, including the collapse of a major non-bank firm, the first and second waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the inflationary impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine have won him many accolades.

Now SBI evaluated the term of RBI Governors for the last 2 decades based on an overall performance in a fast-changing economic scenario. The four factors of their terms that have been considered include (i) Growth in Nominal GDP, (ii) Control in Inflation (below 6 percent), (iii) Adverse Global Economic Environment, and (iv) Number of Crisis Faced (None/Single/Poly).

While Das would have scored highest on the latter parameters given the circumstances in which he navigated the economy, inflation has been running high and growth did falter due to the pandemic and other events for India, just like the rest of the world.

Here is a note of caution, though. While some of the parameters used by SBI are objective- like how inflation or GDP fared, some would be subjective to a readers’ mind- like tackling adverse global scenarios or handling crises.

If one were to look at real GDP data for instance, then perhaps the highest-ranking RBI Governors would be Dr YV Reddy, Dr Raghuram Rajan, followed by Shaktikanta Das and finally Dr Subarao. But hey, we did say this article is in a lighter vein, remember?

So, let's get back to how the governors were rated by SBI.

RBI Governors Score Card

Name Height (in Cm) Performance Score Dr YV Reddy 170 100.4 Dr D Subbarao 180 <50 Dr Raghuram Rajan 185 85.6 Urjit Patel 178 NA as resigned Shaktikanta Das 170 108.1

Source: SBI Research

SBI’s Methodology:

Growth in Nominal GDP : Higher the increment in Nominal GDP from the Quarter in which the Governor has joined office to the Quarter in which the Governor has demitted office, the higher is the score…

Control in Inflation: The average inflation during each rate hike/cut cycle is juxtaposed against the six-inflation target If the actual inflation (the average inflation during the rate hike/cut is considered) outstrips 6 percent, it is taken as a negative score and vice versa.

Adverse Global Economic Environment : Using Asian Development Bank Financial Stress Index for India, SBI arrived at the Score of Financial Stress during the tenure of each Governor by estimating the ratio of Spread of Max to Min Financial Stress for each Governor to Spread of Max to Min Financial Stress A higher ratio implies that the aforesaid Governor during his tenure faced relatively higher financial stress and hence is compensated by a higher score.

Number of Crisis Faced: India is currently facing multiple crises in the form of Covid, Ukraine War, Fed Rate Hike. This factor incorporates the dimensionality of problems faced by Governors, where dimensions may require opposite actions and hence higher the no of crisis, the higher will be the overall performance score.

Overall Performance Score = Product of Score earned in each of the aforesaid four factors

Conclusion

Of course, in reality, height has absolutely nothing to do with the decisions made by central bank governors. These individuals are highly educated, experienced professionals who base their judgments on complex economic indicators, not their physical dimensions. But a little humour and imagination never hurt anyone, right?

So, the next time you find yourself pondering the mysteries of monetary policy, take a moment to appreciate the quirks of the human mind. Remember to take everything with a pinch of salt – or perhaps, in this case, a step stool!

Disclaimer: This article is in a lighter vein, and there is no study to prove a real correlation, merely interesting co-incidences