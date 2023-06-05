English
The tall and short of it: Correlation between RBI Governors’ height and their effectiveness

By Ritu Singh  Jun 5, 2023 3:07:35 PM IST (Updated)

State Bank of India’s research department recently did an interesting study which finds that shorter heighted Reserve Bank of India Governors have proved to be more effective than their taller counterparts. Governors with shorter heights scored better on nominal GDP growth, inflation control, facing crises and adverse global conditions.

Ah, the world of finance, where numbers and statistical equations reign supreme. In this realm of complex equations and financial wizardry, one might assume that height has no bearing on the decisions made by central bank governors. But hold on to your hats and briefcases, ladies and gentlemen, because we are about to present an elevation theory (pun absolutely intended) about our esteemed central bank governors that have scaled great heights!

Now, let's begin with a disclaimer:
This article is based on a report by State Bank of India (SBI) Economist Soumya Kanti Ghosh, and in the author’s own view, should be seen in a lighter vein, and not meant to be taken as a substantive finding of any sorts. We do not intend to imply any real correlation between the stature of central bankers and the direction of interest rates or their effectiveness in combating macro-economic headwinds.
