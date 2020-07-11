Business RBI Governor Das: PSU bank recapitalisation "absolutely necessary" to soften COVID-19 blow Updated : July 11, 2020 12:28 PM IST Meeting the minimum capital requirement is necessary, but not a sufficient condition for financial stability, Das said Banks have to sharpen risk management practices, and raise capital on an anticipatory basis, Das said Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply