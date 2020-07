The Reserve Bank of India in its Financial Stability Report on Friday warned that the COVID-19 crisis could increase Indian banks' gross non-performing assets by anywhere between 4-6.2 percentage points.

The central bank said gross NPA ratio of banks could increase to 12.5 percent in its baseline scenario and 14.7 percent in a worst-case scenario by March FY21 compared to 8.5 percent in March FY20.

"Public sector banks' GNPA ratio could surge to 15.2 percent in March FY21 from 11.3 percent last year. Private banks' GNPA ratio may rise to 3.9 percent from 2.3 percent, during the same time frame," the report added.

The report further highlighted that five banks may fail to meet the minimum capital level (CRAR) by March FY21 while 3 banks may fail to meet minimum CET- 1 capital ratio of 5.5 percent by March FY21.

The RBI's report also added that the government's action to mitigate the COVID-19 impact eased operational constraints.

However, the major challenges now are pandemic proofing of large sections of society.