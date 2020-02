The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy meet on Thursday, decided to extend the benefit of one-time restructuring without an asset classification downgrade to standard accounts of GST registered Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) that were in default as on January 1, 2020.

The restructuring under the scheme has to be implemented latest by December 31, 2020.

This will benefit the eligible MSME entities which could not be restructured under the provisions of the circular dated January 1, 2019 as also the MSME entities which have become stressed thereafter.

“It is reemphasised that this is a one-time regulatory dispensation,” RBI said.

The apex bank also noted that the process of formalisation of the MSME sector has a positive impact on financial stability and this process is still underway.

"The steps taken by the governor for the MSME sector have to be complimented. Hopefully, this will revive credit growth. The important thing is not only the demand for money, but the fact that banks should now be more incentivized into lending money to the MSME sector for which the CRR cut would be good," said Keki Mistry, vice chairman and CEO, HDFC.

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged in the February policy, the last of the current financial year and the first of the new decade, on the back of rising retail inflation. This is the second time in a row that the central bank has left the repo rate unchanged. With no change again, the repo rate stands at 5.15 percent.

The central bank has maintained its policy stance at “accommodative” which could continue for as long as necessary to revive growth. The reverse repo rate has been maintained at 4.90 percent.

All six MPC members have voted in favour of the policy move.