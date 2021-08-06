RBI extends marginal standing facility relaxation till December 31

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its August monetary policy, extended the relaxation under the marginal standing facility (MSF) by three more months.

This facility, which was extended in phases up to September 30, 2021, will now be available for a further period of another three months, i.e. up to December 31, 2021, to provide comfort to banks on their liquidity requirements.

"This dispensation provides increased access to funds to the extent of Rs 1.62 lakh crore and qualifies as high quality liquid assets (HQLA) for the LCR, the governor added." RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy.

On March 27, 2020, banks were allowed to avail of funds under the marginal standing facility (MSF) by dipping into the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) up to an additional one per cent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL), i.e., cumulatively up to 3 per cent of NDTL.

Meanwhile, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee unanimously voted to keep the repo rates unchanged at 4 percent until necessary to prioritise growth and keep the financial system in India healthy.

The central bank has kept the MSF rate and bank rate unchanged at 4.25 percent. And reverse repo rate remains unchanged at 3.35 percent.