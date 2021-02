The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its February monetary policy, extended the relaxation under the marginal standing facility (MSF) by six more months.

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced said that the stance of liquidity management continues to be accommodative and in consonance with the monetary policy.

On March 27, 2020 banks were allowed to avail of funds under the marginal standing facility (MSF) by dipping into the Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) up to an additional one percent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL), i.e., cumulatively up to 3 percent of NDTL.

This facility, which was extended in phases up to March 31, 2021, will now be available for a further period of another six months, i.e. up to September 30, 2021 to provide comfort to banks on their liquidity requirements.

This dispensation provides increased access to funds to the extent of Rs 1.53 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, the RBI has ket the repo rates unchanged at 4 percent. The central has also projected India's GDP growth rate at 10.5 percent for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Central bank's projection is lower than that of the Economic Survey that projected India to grow at a rate of 11 percent in the coming fiscal.

The RBI projected the retail inflation for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 at 5.2 percent, down from 5.8 percent forecast earlier.

Announcing its February Monetary Policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that the CPI inflation in the first half of the financial year 2022 is projected at 5.2 percent to 5 percent as against 5.2-4.6 percent forecast earlier.