India’s GDP growth will continue to contract in the financial year 2021 owing to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus-induced lockdown that has hit the economy severely, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The RBI expects the country’s real GDP growth for full year in FY21 to remain in a negative zone, said Das. However, he added that any positive news on the COVID-19 containment efforts would change this scenario.

The central bank kept the repo rate unchanged in the August policy. With no change this time, the repo rate currently stands at 4 percent. The reverse repo rate has been maintained at 3.35 percent.

The central bank has maintained its policy stance at “accommodative” which could continue for as long as necessary to revive growth.

Governor Das said that the space for a further cut is available, however, it was advisable to be judicious in actions. The RBI governor added that the MPC will remain watchful of the inflation dynamics to further use available space when appropriate.

The MPC expects the headline inflation to remain elevated in Q2FY21 and sees it easing in the second half of the financial year.