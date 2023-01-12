RBI digital rupee participants hail the central banks initiative

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) launched a limited pilot of the retail digital rupee, also known as central bank digital currency (CBDC) for specific use cases on November 1, 2022.

The RBI has cast its net for use-cases far and wide — spanning 15,000 people across Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar — but the net starts in its own backyard. Bachhe Lal Sahani, who sells fruits in the lane behind the RBI headquarters, is one of the testers.

Sahani says, “Now, I receive a notice on my phone for each transaction. Right now RBI employees are using this, but it will soon be open to the public.”

Bachhe Lal Sahani is not the only one who has been roped into testing the retail CBDC in this area. Shree Bholanath Tea House which stand right next door is also a participant and the reviews so far suggest — pardon the pun — that this could be their cup of tea.

Owner of the tea house says, “E-rupee is very good. It works like a pocket — works even if you don't have a pocket. It can be set up through a mobile — there is no tension even if one loses their mobile.”

Apart from secure transactions, one big plus point for the CBDC is that though it's in the form of a digital token, it represents legal tender, and is issued for the same denominations as paper currency and coins.

At the moment, the app is being used by a restricted group comprising both customers and businesses, but once successful, it will be rolled out for use by the general public — by both person to person and person to merchant transactions being possible. The testing phase has 8 banks participating and this list too will also grow over time.