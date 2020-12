The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged in the December policy. With no change this time as well, the repo rate currently stands at 4 percent. The reverse repo rate has been maintained at 3.35 percent.

The MPC voted unanimously to keep policy rates unchanged.

The central bank has maintained its policy stance at “accommodative” which could continue for as long as necessary.

The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank of the country lends funds to the commercial banks. The commercial banks borrow funds only if they witness a shortfall in their funds. The monetary policy committee of a country uses the reverse repo rate as a tool to control the money supply in the country.

The announcement is in line with the Street's expectations as it was expecting a status quo by the central bank this time. A CNBC-TV18 poll showed 100 percent of the market participants expected a status quo policy.

The MSF rate has also been left unchanged at 4.25 percent.