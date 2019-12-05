Economy

RBI cuts FY20 GDP growth forecast sharply to 5% from 6.1% projected earlier

Updated : December 05, 2019 11:58 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its fifth bi-monthly monetary policy lowered Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecasts sharply for FY20 to 5 percent from 6.1 percent earlier while keeping the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent maintain its stance as 'accommodative'.

The RBI revised the CPI or the retail inflation forecast for H2FY20 to 5.1-4.7 percent from 3.5-3.7 percent earlier.