Economy
RBI Consumer Confidence Index sees big decline in September
Updated : October 06, 2019 02:18 PM IST
The Indian consumers’ confidence in the economy and employment status in the country dropped to a six-year low in September, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s latest monetary policy.
Around 47.9 percent of the survey respondents opined that the general economic situation in the country has worsened while just over a third (33.5 percent) felt that the situation has improved.
On employment, more than half the respondents (52.5 percent) believed the job market has worsened and 33.4 percent feel the situation will only get worse in the next one year.
