In an unscheduled address on May 5, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a series of measures targeted at providing relief to stakeholders impacted by the second COVID-19 wave.

"Small businesses and financial entities at the grassroots level are bearing the biggest brunt of the second wave of infections," Das said as he announced multiple schemes that has something for almost everyone and would provide relief to the ailing economy.

RBI did not announce another moratorium, as widely expected, which has disappointment a section of bankers, even as others welcomed the move. The central bank did not announce any special liquidity facility for NBFCs, which the industry had sought. The focus was squarely on small, most vulnerable borrowers and micro finance institutions, with some reprieve for other stakeholders.

Healthcare financing push

The 2nd COVID-19 wave has become a major healthcare infrastructure crisis, with daily SOSs from state governments, hospitals and affected individuals. The first measure would immediately release liquidity into the healthcare system and is aimed at ramping up the country's healthcare infrastructure. For this, RBI has opened an on-tap special liquidity facility of Rs 50,000 crore, wherein banks can borrow a low interest rates from RBI -- at 4 percent existing repo rate -- and use the funds to lend to healthcare related services.

"Banks can provide fresh lending support to a wide range of entities including vaccine manufactures; importers/suppliers of vaccines and priority medical devices; hospitals/dispensaries; pathology labs; manufactures and suppliers of oxygen and ventilators; importers of vaccines and COVID related drugs; logistics firms and also patients for treatment," Das said.

This window will remain open until March 31, 2022. However, banks are sitting on a lot of liquidity, and have parked over Rs 4.5 lakh crore with RBI under the reverse repo window. Hence, to incentivise banks to use this window, RBI said they can park additional surplus liquidity to the size of the COVID loan book under the reverse repo window at an interest rate, which is 40 bps more than the reverse repo rate. The rate of interest at which they can park the funds would thus be 3.75 percent, instead of 3.35 percent. They can also count loans given for healthcare under this window as priority sector loans, as an added incentive.

According to Care Ratings, this would help banks save Rs 690 crore. Plus, the incentive of parking surplus liquidity under the reverse repo window will garner earnings of around Rs 200 crore for the banking system.

However, it remains to be seen if banks borrow via this channel as in the previous Rs 1 lakh crore on-tap TLTRO scheme, banks only borrowed Rs 5,000 crore as of May 4, 2021.

"The problem today is of demand, as reflected in the very poor credit offtake, especially from the corporate sector, and these announcements will not have a very significant impact on the same, and hence the economy," said Nitin Bhasin, Head of Research - Institutional Equities, Ambit.

Small borrowers get loan repayment relief

RBI has effectively re-opened the restructuring window for those who had not availed the scheme earlier can do so now, and those who did can get up to two years moratorium or loan repayment holiday.

RBI said individuals and small businesses who availed the restructuring benefit under its Resolution Framework 1.0 announced last year can still benefit. The lending institutions can increase the period of moratorium and extend residual tenor by two years for such borrowers. Working capital limits of small businesses and MSMEs (who have restructured under 1.0) are also permitted for review as a one-time measure.

Small borrowers and MSMEs with total loans not exceeding Rs 25 crore, who had not availed restructuring under earlier framework and are classified as standard as of March 31, 2021, will not be eligible for resolution framework 2.0. The debt recast can be invoked until September 30, 2021 and implemented in 90 days, RBI said.

"We believe the larger banks are unlikely to restructure more. They anyway restructured a small proportion in the first round of restructuring. In the absence of any moratorium or credit guarantee scheme and smaller borrowers being more vulnerable, NBFCs may use this scheme more. We will be keenly watching the restructuring done under the second window by all players to assess the true quality of balance sheet," observed Suresh Ganapathy from Macquarie.

Srikanth Vadlamani, Vice President – Senior Credit Officer, Financial Institutions Group, Moody’s Investors Service added, "This (restructuring) measure is much milder than the blanket loan moratorium given last year and the proportion of restructured loans will be lower. Nevertheless, the need for this measure highlights the re-emergence of downside risks to banks’ asset quality."

Banks get some respite on bad loan provisioning

The regulator has allowed banks to make use of 100 percent of their floating provisions/countercyclical provisioning buffer held by them as on December 31, 2020 to set aside money for non performing loans up to March 31, 2022, subject to board approvals. This will help banks preserve capital and mitigate the impact of COVID-related stress on their balance sheets.

Small finance banks get liquidity lifeline

RBI will conduct a special three-year long-term repo operation (SLTRO) of Rs 10,000 crore at repo rate for the SFBs, to be deployed for fresh lending of up to Rs 10 lakh per borrower. This facility will be available until October 31, 2021.

MSMEs

To incentivise credit flow to MSMEs, banks can continue to get a cash reserve ratio (CRR) exemption until December 31, 2021. This is available for credit to new MSME borrowers up to Rs 25 lakh.

Shanti Ekambaram, Group President – Consumer Banking, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Given the extent of the second wave of the pandemic and the suffering it has caused, the Reserve Bank of India has announced some timely liquidity measures that will provide relief to the most vulnerable by ensuring credit flow to individuals, small businesses and MSMEs as well as giving them greater repayment flexibility/extending loan tenures."

KYC relief for borrowers

RBI has instructed lending institutions to not take penal action against borrowers who have not been able to update KYC due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions until the end of the year.

Interest rates

The RBI said it would undertake the second auction under the GSAP 1.0 programme of Rs 35,000 crore on May 20, 2021, after a stupendous response in the first auction of Rs 25,000 crore undertaken in April 2021. This, along with the governor's hawkish comments on inflation, cheered the bond markets, with 10-year government securities yields softening to below 6 percent after the announcement.