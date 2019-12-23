Economy
RBI caps lending on P2P platforms at Rs 50 lakh
Updated : December 23, 2019 10:54 PM IST
The lender investing more than Rs 10 lakh across P2P platforms will produce a certificate to P2P platforms from a practicing CA
The transfer of funds under P2P lending happens through an escrow account mechanism, which is operated by a bank promoted trustee
