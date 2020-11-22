Economy
RBI becomes first central bank with one million followers on Twitter
Updated : November 22, 2020 03:35 PM IST
Among the central banks, Mexico’s Banco de Mexico comes second with over 7.7 lakh followers and Bank of Indonesia comes third with over 7.5 lakh followers.
Other central banks to have a significant number of followers on Twitter include US’s Federal Reserve System (6,77,000 followers), European Central Bank (5,91,000), Central Bank of Brazil (3,82,000) and Bank of England (3,17,000).
Established in 1935, the RBI is based in Mumbai and is fully owned by the government of India.