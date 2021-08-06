RBI August Monetary Policy: Central bank leaves repo rate unchanged; to remain 'vigilant against possibility of 3rd COVID wave'

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged in the third bi-monthly policy meet for the financial year 2021-22, governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday.

With no change this time as well, the repo rate currently stands at 4 percent. The reverse repo rate has been maintained at 3.35 percent.

The central bank has left the key rates unchanged for the seventh consecutive time amid uncertainty over the pace of economic recovery as concerns rise over the third wave of COVID-19.

The MPC voted unanimously to keep policy rates unchanged. The central bank has maintained its policy stance at “accommodative” which could continue for as long as necessary to revive growth.

Repo rate is the rate at which banks borrow money from the Reserve Bank while reverse repo rate is the rate at which RBI borrows from banks. Commercial banks borrow funds only if they witness a shortfall in their funds. The monetary policy committee of a country uses the reverse repo rate as a tool to control the money supply in the country.

The announcement is in line with the Street's expectations as it was largely expecting a status quo. A CNBC-TV18 poll conducted among 10 economists from India’s top banks and brokerages showed status quo with all respondents saying RBI would continue with the existing rates.

The MSF rate and bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25 percent.

