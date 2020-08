The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged in the August policy. With no change this time, the repo rate currently stands at 4 percent. The reverse repo rate has been maintained at 3.35 percent.

The central bank has maintained its policy stance at “accommodative” which could continue for as long as necessary to revive growth.

The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank of the country lends funds to the commercial banks. The commercial banks borrow funds only if they witness a shortfall in their funds. The monetary policy committee of a country uses the reverse repo rate as a tool to control the money supply in the country.

The central bank this year has cumulatively slashed the rate by 115 basis points and the Street was expecting another 25 bps rate cut in this policy. Further, the MSF and bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25 percent.

Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the space for a further cut is available, however, it was advisable to be judicious in actions. The RBI governor added that the MPC will remain watchful of the inflation dynamics to further use available space when appropriate.

He added that the MPC evaluated the unfolding impact of the pandemic on India and the world. Das said that the panel also noted the activity had started to recover in India from April-May lows.

The RBI noted that CPI inflation remains largely subdued across major economies. The CPI inflation rose in June amid cost-push pressure in emerging market economies, said Das, adding supply chain disruptions persist with implications for both food and non-food prices.

The MPC expects the headline inflation to remain elevated in Q2FY21 and sees it easing in the second half of the financial year.

For 2021, the real GDP growth is expected to be negative.

The governor, however, added, "Whatever the challenge, we have the resilience to overcome it ."

Among the important announcements, the RBI announced a relaxation on loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for gold loans from 75 percent to 90 percent. The relief will be applicable till March 31, 2021, said Das.

The central bank has also decided to permit a one-time restructuring of corporate loans, the details of which, will be spelt out by a committee headed by veteran banker KV Kamath.