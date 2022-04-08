RBI April Monetary Policy: Central bank leaves repo rate unchanged; continues with 'accommodative' stance

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged in its first bi-monthly policy meeting of FY23, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. This is the 11th time in a row that the central bank has maintained a status quo on the key policy rate.

With no change this time as well, the repo rate currently stands at 4 percent. The RBI has raised the reverse repo rate by 40 basis points to 3.75 percent

The central bank has decided to continue with “accommodative” stance though with a focus on withdrawal. The RBI in previous policies had said that the “accommodative” stance could continue for as long as necessary to revive growth.

In the last 10 meetings, the MPC had maintained an ‘accommodative’ monetary policy stance.

The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank of the country lends funds to the commercial banks. The commercial banks borrow funds only if they witness a shortfall in their funds. The monetary policy committee of a country uses the reverse repo rate as a tool to control the money supply in the country.

The April policy is one of the most crucial policies of recent times amid uncertainties caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, surge in oil prices that hit a 14-year high in early March, and sharply surging inflation which has emerged as a bigger concern than growth.

The announcement is in line with the Street's expectations as largely it was expecting a status quo by the central bank on repo rate this time as well and a hike in reverse repo rate.

The MSF rate has also been left unchanged at 4.25 percent.

A CNBC-TV18 poll of economists and market watchers had predicted a status quo on policy rate with most respondents expecting the central bank to leave it unchanged.

The governor said the central bank began the journey of fighting COVD impact on economy two years ago and has "successfully navigated course through turbulent waters".

"As situation normalised, we have taken steps to re-balance liquidity conditions," Das said.