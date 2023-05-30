India's growth momentum likely to be sustained in 2024: RBI annual report

India's total income in FY23 went up by 47 percent to Rs 2.35 trillion. It's interest income was up 50 percent to Rs 1.43 trillion and other income increased by 42 percent to Rs 92,384 crore. The RBI report stated that the interest income was higher because of more repo lending and rise in interest rates, while the other income was higher on sale of forex reserves.

The Reserve Bank Of India's (RBI) annual report states that India's growth momentum is likely to be sustained in the ongoing fiscal, in an atmosphere of easing inflationary pressures.

The RBI said this comes in the backdrop of sound macroeconomic policies, robust financial sector, softer commodity prices, continued fiscal policy thrust on quality of government expenditure, softer commodity prices, continued fiscal policy and new growth opportunities coming from global realignment of supply chains.

“Amidst strong global headwinds, the Indian economy is expected to have recorded a growth of 7 percent in real GDP in 2022-23,” RBI’s Annual Report for 2022-23, a statutory report of its Central Board of Directors, said.