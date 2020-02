Ratan Tata has been nominated as the president of the Mumbai University (MU) advisory council, reported The Indian Express.

“Based on his experience in creating employment opportunities for youths and being knowledgeable about global trends in education as well as industry, chancellor (governor) of Mumbai University has nominated Ratan Tata to head the advisory council,” the university said in a statement that was quoted by the paper.

In addition to Ratan Tata, scientist Dr Anil Kakodkar and Maharashtra government’s upper chief secretary Sujata Saunik were also nominated to the council.