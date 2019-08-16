Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Rampant quarrying likely to have caused landslides in Kerala

Updated : August 16, 2019 10:25 AM IST

Since August 07, Kerala has been hit by heavy rain leading to landslides and flooding, claiming 103 lives so far.
The massive landslide in Kavalappara, which is marked as Ecologically Sensitive Zone 3 by Gadgil, happened on August 08 evening.
The Gadgil Panel recommended turning the entire Western Ghats region into an Ecologically Sensitive Area.
