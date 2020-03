Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, Shah Rukh Khan's Circus on Doordarshan from March 28

The Narendra Modi government wants you to stay at home during the lockdown period and is finding innovative ways to keep you busy and entertained.

In its latest attempt, the government on Friday announced that Doordarshan will telecast popular shows like Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, Shah Rukh Khan's Circus and Rajit Kapur's Byomkesh Bakshi from March 28.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, which became a massive hit when it first aired in 1987, will now be aired from 9: 00 am to 10: 00 am in the morning and 9: 00 pm to 10:00 pm in the evening from March 28 onwards. The historical drama series has been aired multiple times across different television channels over three decades.

There is good news for fans of Indian cinema actor Shah Rukh Khan as well. Circus, which first aired in 1989, is also making a comeback from March 28. It will be aired at 8:00 pm from March 28 onwards.

Before becoming a mega star icon in the country, Shah Rukh Khan worked in several television series with Fauji being the debut series. In Circus, he worked alongside Ashutosh Gowariker, who later went on to become a popular Indian film director.

Byomkesh Bakshi, the first Hindi television series based on Byomkesh Bakshi character created by Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay, will also be telecast from March 28. Starring Rajit Kapur and K.K. Raina as Byomkesh Bakshi and Ajit Kumar Banerji, respectively, the series will be on air at 11: 00 am.

Immediately after the tweet, a lot of people asked on Twitter if the government will also telecast Mahabharat.