India to spend 75% of defence capital outlay for procurement from domestic firms, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday the government will spend 75 percent of the total defence capital outlay for procurement from domestic defence manufacturers from 2023-24. The decision will mean setting aside of around Rs 1,00,000 crore for procurement of military platforms and equipment from the Indian manufacturers, he while speaking at the Valedictory Ceremony of Aero India 2023.

"For creating demand for the defence industry, domestic demand must be there. Under Amrit Kaal for our defence industry, the Indian vendor’s capital acquisition has been upgraded to 75 percent for 2023-2024," Rajnath Singh was quoted by ANI as saying.

He further informed that about 250 Memorandum of understanding (MoUs) were been signed during a ceremony on Wednesday. "The MoUs and technology transfer agreements signed during Aero India will facilitate a new beginning for defence manufacturing in India," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

He went on to say that Aero India 2023 showed that the Indian defence sector is ready to march ahead along with top global defence companies. "Aero-India showed the whole world, that the new India’s Defence sector has not only become capable and enriched continuously but is fully prepared to keep pace with the defence sector of the leading countries globally," the defence minister said.

Singh even launched of the Defense India Start-up Challenge, DISC-9 during the annual defence startup event ‘Manthan’ on Wednesday. This year’s challenge will focus on cyber threats.

The five-day aerospace and defence show, Aero India-2023, kicked off at the Air Force Station Yelahanka on Monday. The 14th edition of Aero India is showcasing the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, helicopters, military equipment and new-age avionics.

The US Air Force's two newest fifth-generation supersonic multirole F-35A aircraft had made a historic debut on the first day of the Aero India, triggering huge interests and adding lustre to the five-day marquee event.

The exhibition is being participated by around 810 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries, the officials said. They said around 250 business-to-business agreements are expected to be firmed up at the aero show which is estimated to unlock investment to the tune of around Rs 75,000 crore.