Rajiv Kumar resigns as NITI Aayog vice chairman, Suman K Bery to take over from May 1

The Narendra Modi government on Friday appointed Suman K Bery as the vice-chairman of Niti Aayog, following the resignation of Rajiv Kumar. Bery will take charge from May 1, 2022.

The Ministry of Personnel in a statement said the appointments committee of the cabinet has accepted the resignation of Rajiv Kumar and appointed Suman Bery as the full-time member of the NITI Aayog and later as the vice-chairperson from May 1.

Bery had earlier served as Director-General (Chief Executive) of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), New Delhi. He was also a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, Statistical Commission and the Reserve Bank of India's Technical Advisory Committee on Monetary Policy.

Kumar, an eminent economist, took over as vice-chairman of Niti Aayog in August 2017 after the then VC Arvind Panagariya exited the government think-tank to return to academics.

He holds a DPhil in economics from Oxford University and a Ph.D. from Lucknow University. He was also a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research (CPR).

Kumar was Secretary-General of the FICCI and had also served as Director and Chief Executive of the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER). He was a member of the National Security Advisory Board between 2006 and 2008.

He has also served as the chief economist of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and held senior positions in the Asian Development Bank, the Indian Ministry of Industries, and the Ministry of Finance.

Kumar is also a member of the boards of several international and national institutions, including the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center in Riyadh, the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and Asia in Jakarta, the State Bank of India, and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade.