Rainfall in southern peninsula, northeast may improve going forward, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the rainfall from June 1st to August 21st was 2 percent above normal. So far in August, the rainfall has been 30 percent above normal. DS Pai, head-climate service division at IMD, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the monsoon scenario in the country.

“August saw good rainfall in the southern area and going forward the rainfall in the southern peninsula and northeast likely to improve,” said Pai on Friday.

“However, in the next one week there will be a reduction in rainfall and we may end up cumulative rainfall around 99 percent to 100 percent and in September also we are expecting around normal rainfall which is around 100. So we should end up around 99-100 percent,” he added.

Talking about the monsoon distribution, Pai said, “Around 86 percent of the country is normal or above normal and regional wise Konkan, Goa and central Maharashtra saw excess rainfall. However, the deficiency is mainly in West Bengal and Jharkhand, which I expect in the next one week or so there will be improved rainfall activity over that region.”

“Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh and close to Uttarakhand are deficit regions but otherwise normal or above normal,” he said.