Rain wreck havoc in Mumbai for fourth day, 4 dead in state
Updated : July 02, 2019 06:57 AM IST
Overnight heavy spells of rain inundated at least 137 spots all over Mumbai, including Dadar, Sion, Matunga, Parel, Wadala, Mahim, Santacruz, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Malad, Dahisar and virtually halted all vehicular movement, leading to huge traffic snarls since daybreak.
One person was reported washed away in a drain due to heavy floods in near Medina Masjid in Vikhroli and the Mumbai Fire Brigade has launched a search for him, an official said.
Long-distance services on the Central Railway's Mumbai-Pune sector were hit following the derailment of at least four wagons of a goods train between Jambrung and Thakurwadi in the Monkey Hill section of the Western Ghats early on Monday.
