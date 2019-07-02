#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Economy
Economy

Rain wreck havoc in Mumbai for fourth day, 4 dead in state

Updated : July 02, 2019 06:57 AM IST

Overnight heavy spells of rain inundated at least 137 spots all over Mumbai, including Dadar, Sion, Matunga, Parel, Wadala, Mahim, Santacruz, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Malad, Dahisar and virtually halted all vehicular movement, leading to huge traffic snarls since daybreak.
One person was reported washed away in a drain due to heavy floods in near Medina Masjid in Vikhroli and the Mumbai Fire Brigade has launched a search for him, an official said.
Long-distance services on the Central Railway's Mumbai-Pune sector were hit following the derailment of at least four wagons of a goods train between Jambrung and Thakurwadi in the Monkey Hill section of the Western Ghats early on Monday.
Rain wreck havoc in Mumbai for fourth day, 4 dead in state
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Japanese whalers bring home 1st commercial catch in 31 years

Japanese whalers bring home 1st commercial catch in 31 years

PwC India says government's biggest concern is to increase monthly tax revenue beyond Rs 1 lakh crore mark

PwC India says government's biggest concern is to increase monthly tax revenue beyond Rs 1 lakh crore mark

India's May industrial output grows by 5.1%

India's May industrial output grows by 5.1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV