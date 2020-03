The Indian Railways is likely to extend the cancellation of all passenger trains and suburban trains till 2400 hours of April 14, 2020. However, freight train services will continue operations.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country after the number of people infected by coronavirus increased sharply.

On March 22, Indian Railways had canceled all trains till March 31, in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including passenger trains, mail/express trains, premium trains, suburban trains, Kolkata metro, Konkan railways etc.